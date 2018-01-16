Property owners urged to clear buried fire hydrants

The former Salem attorney accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a client has pleaded guilty.More >>
A 51-year-old Boardman man is behind bars after police say he caused several disturbances while intoxicated over the weekend.More >>
A Youngstown businessman, who rallied community support after receiving a temporary stay from deportation, is once again facing a future that's up in the air.More >>
An Austintown man will spend the next six months in jail for providing the heroin that led to a woman's overdose.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Ohio's new poet laureate says he hopes to celebrate the legacy of poetry in the state and of Ohio poets.More >>
Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanor animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.More >>
Authorities say a helicopter crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two people on board.More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>
