Property owners urged to clear buried fire hydrants

Due to the heavy snow, local fire departments are asking property owners for help in digging out buried fire hydrants.

It's becoming a problem in communities all around the valley, and if you have a buried hydrant on your property it's your responsibility to dig it out.

"You need to shovel a pathway to the fire hydrant and then three feet around the hydrant so you have room to work to make that connection," said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.



A buried hydrant like will delay firefighters in their efforts to fight the fire. Time is too important, and firefighters may have to pass up a buried hydrant and move to the next nearest one.



Boardman recently did GPS locations on all two thousand fire hydrant in the township, and now every truck is equipped with an I-Pad that locates the nearest hydrant to any fire call. "it shows us the best route to take from our station and then when we zoom in on the I-Pad it displays this little red tear drop and that is our fire hydrant location," Chief Pitzer said.



Youngstown also has similar technology. Sometimes hydrants are covered by plows keeping roadways clear, but private snow plow operators are not suppose to bury hydrants on private property.

"If we catch them, and sometimes it's not that hard. All it takes is to find out who plowed someones drive and buried a hydrant and they can be cited for that," Youngstown Fire Chief John O'Neill said.



If is person is elderly or not capable of clearing the hydrant, Chief O'Neill says they can contact the fire department for help.



