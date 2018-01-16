Boardman man arrested after smashing his own window, threatening cops

A 51-year-old Boardman man is behind bars after police say he caused several disturbances while intoxicated over the weekend.

Police say Claude Westfall was arrested Saturday evening, after smashing out the window of his own apartment and causing a ruckus in the parking lot of Traveler's Place on Market Street.

According to a police report, officers had previously been called out to Westfall's apartment the same day due to reports that he was intoxicated.

Officers allege that when they arrived on the scene, Westfall immediately became combative, screaming profanities and asking officers why they were there.

The report says Westfall went back inside his apartment, closed the door, and began banging on the door and screaming.

Additional police arrived on scene and tried to talk Westfall into stopping, at which point police say he assumed a "fighting stance".

According to police, Westfall finally opened the door, but as officers tried to handcuff him he allegedly became combative again, wrestling against police and pulling away.

The police report says that officers tased Westfall and handcuffed him.

However, when Westfall was put into the cruiser, authorities say he began slamming his head off of the partition, causing a cut that began to bleed heavily.

Westfall was taken to the hospital where officials say he continued being combative and screaming until he was sedated.

Westfall has been charged with intimidating a police officer, obstructing offic8ial business, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear in court in February.