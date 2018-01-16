Disbarred Salem attorney pleads guilty to forgery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Disbarred Salem attorney pleads guilty to forgery

Posted:

The former Salem attorney accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a client has pleaded guilty. 

After a deal was reached by 47-year-old Virginia Barborak and prosecutors, Barborak pleaded guilty to amended charges of forgery, tampering with records, and grand theft. 

Barborak was initially indicted on one count of grand theft, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of perjury and one count of forgery.

Records indicate she had control of a property and falsified records.

Officials say that beginning in March 2015 she improperly gained access to and used $51,000 in client money. 

Barborak was disbarred by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017. 

The court's Board of Professional Conduct found that Barborak misappropriated money from the funds and made repeated misstatements to cover the actions.

The Board of Professional Conduct concluded that Barborak has already made full restitution.

Barborak could face time in prison or fines. She is expected to be sentenced at a later date. 
 

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Former Salem attorney indicted on multiple charges including theft

Ohio Supreme Court holds former Lisbon solicitor in contempt

