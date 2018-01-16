Transformer leaks oil-like substance at Newton Township trailer park

An alert meter reader in Trumbull County helped contain a First Energy transformer leaking an oil-like substance, which was discovered to be mineral oil, according to Trumbull County dispatchers.

The incident happened around 11:30 am Tuesday on Queens Dr. at the Blue Water Manor Trailer Park in Newton Township.

First Energy crews were called and have since contained the leak, which was spread out over 15 to 30 feet.

Trumbull dispatchers said this was so clean up crews could determine how much sand to lay down to contain the leak.

Officials said no one was injured.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was notified of the spill.

No waterways or power were affected and the spill will be cleaned up by Wednesday.