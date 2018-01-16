Niles police: Man holds grandfather hostage for drug money

A Niles man is facing several charges after police said he held his grandfather hostage at his home on Dakota Avenue Friday afternoon.

The victim told police his grandson, 32-year-old Jamey Stamper, held him against his will, took a phone from him and wouldn't let him call for help, according to a police report.

Police said Stamper hit him an unknown amount of times.

The victim refused any medical attention when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

His grandfather said the incident stemmed from Stamper wanting money for drugs.

Police said while speaking with the victim, he showed he was emotionally upset and was in fear for his safety from his grandson.

Stamper took off before police arrived out of a rear sliding glass door and through yards wearing all camouflage.

Police said they searched for Stamper but could not find him until the next day, hiding in a bedroom of the vacant home next door, after a caller told them he was outside smoking a cigarette.



Police received permission from the victim, who owns the vacant home, to break in the door to search for Stamper.

Stamper is booked in the Trumbull County Jail on charges including kidnapping and domestic violence.