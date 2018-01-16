Niles police: Man holds grandfather hostage for drug money

Shenango Township police, fire and EMS were called to a crash that involved a school bus with children inside.More >>
Shenango Township police, fire and EMS were called to a crash that involved a school bus with children inside.More >>
A Valley artist known for his commercial illustrations opened a pop-up portrait show at Youngstown's Soap Gallery Tuesday.More >>
A Valley artist known for his commercial illustrations opened a pop-up portrait show at Youngstown's Soap Gallery Tuesday.More >>
A driver traveling down Niles Vienna Road says she turned around to see what happened when a van in front of her disappeared in the distance. "They spun out and went into the water," Frances Chervinko said, of Sharon, Pa. She noticed the Astro van crashed into the lake and landed on its side. Mike Montler, of Niles, says he was on his way to work when he saw what happened and pulled over to help. He quickly jumped over the embankment and onto the ice. "I just went i...More >>
A driver traveling down Niles Vienna Road says she turned around to see what happened when a van in front of her disappeared in the distance. "They spun out and went into the water," Frances Chervinko said, of Sharon, Pa. She noticed the Astro van crashed into the lake and landed on its side. Mike Montler, of Niles, says he was on his way to work when he saw what happened and pulled over to help. He quickly jumped over the embankment and onto the ice. "I just went i...More >>
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after police arrested him for fighting and shooting at a Sandy Lake man.More >>
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after police arrested him for fighting and shooting at a Sandy Lake man.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Ohio's new poet laureate says he hopes to celebrate the legacy of poetry in the state and of Ohio poets.More >>
Ohio's new poet laureate says he hopes to celebrate the legacy of poetry in the state and of Ohio poets.More >>
Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanor animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.More >>
Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanor animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.More >>
Authorities say a helicopter crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two people on board.More >>
A helicopter used for inspecting power lines has crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two men on board.More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>