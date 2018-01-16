Shots fired in Sandy Lake during altercation, one man in custody - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shots fired in Sandy Lake during altercation, one man in custody

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
SANDY LAKE, Pa. -

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after police arrested him for fighting and shooting at a Sandy Lake man.

Mercer PSP responded to a home on East Lacock St. in Sandy Lake Saturday night after receiving several reports from residents in the area they had heard a verbal altercation followed by gun shots. 

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they saw 42-year-old Michael Owens, of Kennerdell, had left the home with a handgun which he was not allowed to possess or conceal. 

Owens confronted the victim in the front driveway of the home after he believed the victim was involved in an argument with his girlfriend outside, according to a police report.

Owens then pointed the gun at the victim and shot at him. 

The victim's clothing was grazed by the bullet on his left shoulder, according to the report.

Police said Owens then struck the victim on the back of the head with the gun repeatedly as they fought on the ground, causing the gun to go off several times.

Police took Owens into custody and charges are pending.

Possible charges include aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. 

