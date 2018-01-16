Senator Schiavoni is confident in gubernatorial campaign

With the primaries only a few months away, the race for Ohio Governor is getting tighter. Two Democrats have dropped out, leaving five candidates in the running.

As the race heats up, Valley native, State Senator Joe Schiavoni, continues to drum up support and remains optimistic.

"We're gonna have a primary and I think primaries are good. We're going to give people choices," said Schiavoni, "And for our campaign, you know. I'm a young person that's running around trying to do good things for people and that's the game plan, and if I don't win, I don't win".

That being said, Schiavoni and his running mate, Stephanie Dodd, are both confident in their campaign.

Dodd said that they are confident in the work they are doing.

"I think we are working very hard, and I think we have a great plan in place to get the votes that we need, and to get the resources that we need to make sure our message is out there", said Dodd.

The 2016 presidential election had many voters switching parties. One of Schiavoni's priorities is an effort to fix separation created during that election.

"I'm talking to a lot of people who voted for President Obama, but then voted for Donald Trump, and I'm trying to create that relationship, and fix that divide between the democratic party and them," said Schiavoni.

Schiavoni has also been focusing his campaign on issues he believes are universal to all Ohioans, such as jobs, education and the drug epidemic.