Chris Yambar's "pop-up portrait" show opens in Youngstown

A Valley artist known for his commercial illustrations opened a pop-up portrait show at Youngstown's Soap Gallery Tuesday.

Chris Yambar's show features works honoring television and movie stars, musicians, famous monsters and even stand-out personalities from Youngstown's rich history.

After a decade as a commercial illustrator, Yambar began painting full-time in 1987. His signature style, unique manipulation of color and expansive array of subject matter quickly made him one of the most explosive creators in the region.

By 1997, Yambar's paintings had found their way into private and corporate collections and in galleries and museums in 13 countries.

"Meeting interesting people is an occupational hazard," said Yambar. "I am intrigued by unique subject matter; and none is more unique than the human expression."

The Pop-Up Portrait show will be on display through the end of the month.