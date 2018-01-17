Half-Price Fan Appreciation Day at three local Dairy Queens Jan. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Half-Price Fan Appreciation Day at three local Dairy Queens Jan. 17

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Wednesday, Jan. 17, certain Dairy Queens in Austintown, Columbiana and Cornersburg will have certain treats half-off.

The items include DQ cakes and novelties including Dilly Bars, Buster Bars, DQ sandwiches as well as burgers and chicken strip baskets.

Gift cards, special cake orders and the already discounted $5 Buck Lunch will not be included.  

The event will last all day while supplies last. 

These three DQ stores are owned by the Smith family, who want to let fans know how much they appreciate them, even in the winter.

The locations and contact information are listed below.

  • Austintown DQ, 146 N. Canfield Niles Rd., Austintown, OH 44515 (330)-792-3765
  • Columbiana DQ, 241 E.Park Ave., Columbiana 44408 (330)-892-6100
  • Cornersburg DQ, 3555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, OH 44511 (330)-799-5295

