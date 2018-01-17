Half-Price Fan Appreciation Day at three local Dairy Queens Jan. 17

Wednesday, Jan. 17, certain Dairy Queens in Austintown, Columbiana and Cornersburg will have certain treats half-off.

The items include DQ cakes and novelties including Dilly Bars, Buster Bars, DQ sandwiches as well as burgers and chicken strip baskets.

Gift cards, special cake orders and the already discounted $5 Buck Lunch will not be included.

The event will last all day while supplies last.

These three DQ stores are owned by the Smith family, who want to let fans know how much they appreciate them, even in the winter.

The locations and contact information are listed below.