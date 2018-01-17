New judge sought in trial of former Lowellville Police Chief

There's no telling when former Lowellville Police Chief Richard Jamrozik will go on trial on criminal charges.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum had been scheduled to preside over Jamrozik's trial in March on charges of felonious assault, possessing criminal tools, tampering with evidence and theft in office.

However, Judge Krichbaum has recused himself from the case, asking that a new judge be appointed and new hearing dates be set.

In a judgment entry filed earlier, Krichbaum said he knows Jamrozik both socially and professionally.

Jamrozik has already pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from allegations of domestic violence committed against Staci Kello, a woman whom Jamrozik was living with and was allegedly romantically involved.

Kello said Jamrozik was physically and mentally abusing her, as well as using drugs.

Kello's civil lawsuit filed against Jamrozik, the City of Campbell, Lowellville, their mayors, police chiefs and Mahoning County Sheriff, Jerry Greene claims they were conspiring to protect Jamrozik.

The abuse charges were investigated by the Ohio Attorney General's Office