Ohio Guard names veteran pilot first female base commander

The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.

The Guard says Col. Allison Miller has supported numerous overseas deployments and has more than 400 combat hours flying over Iraq and Afghanistan.

Miller is scheduled to take command of the 179th Airlift Wing at Mansfield's Lahm Air National Guard Base on Sunday during a change of command ceremony.

The 46-year-old Miller is currently the National Guard's director of safety. She succeeds Col. James Camp. He was named the Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air for the National Guard last month.

The 179th Airlift Wing supports the C-130H Hercules transport aircraft, which provide tactical airlift capabilities to both missions at home and overseas.

