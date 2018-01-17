Trump to visit heavy equipment maker in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Pennsylvania for what party officials say is an opportunity to promote the tax overhaul bill he signed into law last month.

Trump's visit Thursday is to H&K Equipment in the suburban Pittsburgh borough of Coraopolis.

Trump was last in Pennsylvania in October when he spoke on his tax overhaul plan at a hanger at Harrisburg International Airport.

H&K Equipment makes material handling equipment and heavy equipment.

