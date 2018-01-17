Wolf to seek OT expansion amid federal inaction

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants to require that employers pay overtime wages to hundreds of thousands more lower-paid Pennsylvanians.

Wolf administration officials told The Associated Press they planned to announce the initiative Wednesday. They expect to introduce a proposed regulation soon. The approval process could take more than a year.

The administration says the rule would phase in the increase over three years and cover 460,000 more salaried workers. It would eventually require that salaried workers earning up to almost $48,000 a year get time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week.

Pennsylvania's current threshold is set at the federal baseline of $23,660.

California, New York and several other states with higher minimum wages require overtime pay for some salaried workers above the federal baseline.

