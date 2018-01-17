Deep Freeze Today...Thawing by the Weekend!

After a morning with subzero wind chills, we'll find minor relief with wind chills warming to a couple degrees above zero this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm to near 20 with partly sunny skies expected this afternoon.

We'll stay clear overnight with temperatures falling to near 10 degrees.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with a high just below freezing.

Friday will still be sunny and dry with highs in the mid-30s. Rain returns late Saturday night with showers likely for the start of the next work week.

Temperatures will be off to the races with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Monday's mercury will move into the lower 50s.