Woman struck along Youngstown Street

Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...More >>
The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.More >>
A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported.More >>
Wednesday evening, the school board unanimously approved the first of two readings needed to put a levy on the May ballot that, if passed, would generate $4.9 million each year for ten years.More >>
A 67-year-old grandmother has been charged with child endangering after she left a child in a running car that a man then drove off with.More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Ohio's new poet laureate says he hopes to celebrate the legacy of poetry in the state and of Ohio poets.More >>
Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanor animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.More >>
