Woman struck along Youngstown Street

Youngstown police say a woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck along a street on the city's South Side.

Officers tell 21 News that the victim was hit by a car along South Avenue near Ravenwood Avenue at around 8 am.

Police were still interviewing the driver of the car.to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A portion of South Avenue was shut down while traffic officers investigated.