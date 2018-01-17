Report: Unhappy customer trashes Warren convenience store - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Unhappy customer trashes Warren convenience store

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

The owner of a Warren convenience store tells police that a customer is responsible for causing $5,000 worth of damage to his business.

A clerk at the LLC Market on Palmyra Road called police Tuesday night.

Officers say they could see broken debris scattered on the store's floor.

The clerk told officers that a customer who she has seen before pulled up at the drive-thru window and became unhappy after she told him that the dollar he had given her wasn't enough money to buy the items he wanted.

The employee says the angry man came into the store where he knocked over a glass display case and damaged glassware, monitors, and other items.

The tirade was caught on the store's surveillance video, which police say they'll review.

