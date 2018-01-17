Report: Boardman 12-year-old raped while playing video game - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Boardman 12-year-old raped while playing video game

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Police have made an arrest after a Boardman woman told them she walked into a room to find her 12-year-old daughter being raped.

Brandon Domer, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of rape following his arrest on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old woman told officers she walked into a bedroom and found Domer on top of her 12-year-old daughter who was on the floor.

The mom says Domer, who had been living at her home, put his pants back on and left the house.

When police arrested Domer a short time later walking along Glenwood Avenue, they asked him if he knew why he was being arrested.

The report says he replied, "for raping that autistic girl."

He told officers that the 12-year-old had asked him to have sex with her.

The girl told police a different story.

She claims that Domer walked into her room while she was playing a video game and said: “If you don't cooperate, I'm going to take all the money and you and your mom will be homeless.”

She told officers that during the alleged ten minute assault, she continued to play the video game, reaching level 2.

The daughter was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for evaluation.

