Letter about Fire Department finances causes alarm in Brookfield

A Township Trustee meeting in Brookfield Tuesday night was crowded with residents- one of the issues of concern was a letter sent to registered voters in the township about the status of the fire department's finances.

The letter, sent out by trustees on December 28th, said it was the first of four and the result of the "Board of Trustees desire to keep you informed of important issues facing our township".

At issue are the finances of the Fire Department, which employs a combination of full-time, part-time, and volunteer firefighters.

According to the letter, the budget for the fire department for 2017 was just shy of $1.4 million. Trustees say that money is a combination of levy money, medical billing, and grants.

One of the issues raised in the letter is the matter of billing for EMS services provided through the fire department.

The letter says that the EMS fund shows "approximately $47,331 in write-off debt with another $25,675 still owed for the first half of 2017".

The letter also says that the trustees cannot justify continually asking the community to approve levies.

However, at the meeting, Tuesday night, and again on Wednesday members of the fire department have said they're making it clear- the fire department is not asking for a levy.

Captain Matt Gordon of the Brookfield fire department said that financially- the fire department is fine.

Capt. Gordon said that as the person who finalizes the quality assurances and sends them to the billing company he knows that the department is ok.

According to Gordon, the Fire Department was able to carry over more than $34,000 from 2017 and did not finish the year in debt.

EMS and ambulance calls do make up the bulk of the fire department's responses.

Capt. Gordon says that in 2017 the department responded to 1,999 calls- of those 1,506 were EMS calls that weren't related to car crashes.

Overall, the department responded to more calls in 2017, than the year prior.

As far as the issues that trustees raised with billing, Capt. Gordon says it's standard procedure.

According to Gordon, the department uses a third-party company called Medicount Management, which is based in Cincinnati, in order to collect on bills for medical services.

Once a call is finished, Gordon says he prepares the report and sends it to the billing company. From there, he says they use a practice that's called "soft-billing".

Gordon says that "soft-billing" means a bill is sent to a patients insurance provider directly, rather than to the patient.

Capt. Gordon told 21 News that it's very much like a bill from the doctor's office in which the doctor requests the insurance to pay $700, then the insurance agrees to pay $200.

The discrepancy in "written off debt" that trustees pointed out in the letter is, according to Capt. Gordon, the difference between the full billed amount and what was paid by the insurance.

During Tuesday's meeting Capt. Gordon says a representative from Medicount was there and addressed the trustees, saying that the fire department is doing all it should, and is not doing billing wrong.

Captain Gordon said that the fire department has received numerous awards and been lauded as one of the best in the state and country, and all residents can be proud to rely on them.

The full letter can be viewed here: