Walmart pharmacies giving out opioid disposal packets

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Walmart and Sam's Club are giving a free opioid disposal packet to customers of their company pharmacies in order to help combat the nationwide crisis. 

The packet, known as DisposeRx, contains ingredients that will dispose of leftover medications when added to warm water.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration and the National Institute of Drug Abuse, more than 65 percent of people misusing prescription opioids are getting them from family and friends. 

DisposeRx is supposed to be a way people can destroy their leftover opioids so they don't fall into the hands of the wrong people. 

The disposal packet will be provided in addition to counseling available to Walmart or Sam's Club patients on opioids when filling a prescription. 

More information on the plan can be found on Walmart's website

