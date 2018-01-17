Wild weather causing problems for valley homeowners - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wild weather causing problems for valley homeowners

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH -

After a period of heavy snows and bitterly cold temperatures, a warm-up is on the way this weekend. But the welcome thaw could pose potential problems for homeowners.

Built up snow on roofs will likely be melting as warmer temperatures arrive by the end of the week.  

Roofing contractors say it sets up conditions for ice dams at the gutter's edge that block the run off from the melting snow.

"Then the water runs down and it backs up just like a dam, so when it backs up underneath the shingles that when it gets in the roof system," said Brian Groover, owner of Groover Roofing in Girard. 

That back up is what causes the water to leak into the house. Leaks also happen due to poor attic insulation and lack of ventilation which results in leaks caused by condensation.

"The water starts coming down the walls, coming through fixtures and chimneys, but mostly fixtures and skylights," Groover said.
"Your next question may be 'will it be covered by my insurance?'"

"That kind of loss is normally covered, ice dams and that type of thing. However, every claim stands on it's own merits, every claim is looked at and adjusted according to the circumstances," according to Pete Leasure, of the Noble Reynolds Insurance Co.

A water leak may have caused the living room ceiling to collapse at a home in Mesopotamia on Tuesday.  The crash woke up the 86-year old homeowner who was not in the room and was not injured. The exact cause had not been determined.

Professionals strongly advise that people do not attempt to break up ice dams on their own. You risk a nasty fall and can cause costly damage to the gutters or roof.
  
 

