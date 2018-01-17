Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. But his family and the community are still showing signs of support.

Amer "Al" Adi Othman was arrested Tuesday morning, during a check-in with immigration officials following a stay of deportation.

Since that time, the community has rallied around his wife and four daughters, searching for ways to stop the deportation.

Social media posts made by Al Adi's family have been shared hundreds of times, asking supporters to call the regional director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement as well as Senator Rob Portman.

The Senator's office says they're aware of Adi's case and are keeping in touch with ICE officials.

According to the family, an attempt to visit Adi on Wednesday was unsuccessful. Family members say that because Adi is abstaining from food in a hunger strike he is not allowed to have visitors.

In addition, a Change.org petition has accumulated more than 5,000 signatures as of 1 a.m. Thursday.

"Whatever we can do just to get him out just it doesn't even matter at this point if he goes back home we just don't want him to be in jail especially for no reason at all. He doesn't deserve that. We're just calling on whoever we can," said daughter Lina Adi.

The petition shares the same message as posts across social media, reading:

"?READ: The ultimate decider at this point: Rebecca Adducci, the regional field director of ICE. We must bombard her office demanding Amer Adi be released. This is the number: 313-568-6036. Call it and leave a message please!

CALL SCRIPT: "Hi, my name is ___________, and I am calling to request that ICE release Amer Othman Adi, A Number: A024-278-369. Adi was detained today at his appointment in the Cleveland facility. Adi is a husband, father, and a cherished community leader, and we need him here in the United States. I respectfully ask you to release him from detention and grant him a new stay of removal. Thank you

In each review, the courts have uniformly held that Mr. Othman does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S. Mr. Othman will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States."

At the center of the debate, are claims that Adi's marriage was fraudulent in a document that Adi's first wife Linda signed in 1990.

It stated their 2-year marriage was fraudulent - and based on that statement an immigration court revoked Adi's green card and denied his path to citizenship.

But Adi's ex-wife backtracked on that statement in an affidavit filed in 2007 - she says INS agents came to her house - she didn't know why but was quoted as saying: "at the time I signed the paper, I was annoyed at the disruption, scared of the officers and angry with Amer for causing me this trouble. I just wanted to get things over with so I could go back inside to my children."

She later wrote that she regretted signing the untrue statement and never meant to cause him trouble.

Adi has been fighting the case and deportation for nearly 20 years.

A fact that ICE acknowledges. In a response to 21 News on Tuesday, ICE officials said: "Over the last decade, Mr. Othman's immigration case has undergone exhaustive judicial review at multiple levels of the nation's courts, including before the immigration courts, federal appeals courts, and U.S. district court."

However, Adi's attorney, David Leopold, the former president of the American Association of Immigration Lawyers, says that no judge has ever found that Adi did anything wrong.

Leopold says the distinction is that a bureaucrat somewhere decided that Adi needed to be deported, but Adi has never gotten the chance to testify on whether the marriage was fraudulent.

At this point, Leopold says that they are looking at all options and working with Congress on a legislative answer to keep Adi in the United States.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, who was with Adi when he was detained on Tuesday, says he is still working diligently on the matter.

“Congressman Ryan continues to work with his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee and with officials within the Department of Homeland Security. He is looking into every available avenue to help Amer get his day in court and be returned to Youngstown – his home,” said Michael Zetts.

ICE officials have said that Adi will now be deported, however, they have not released a date.

