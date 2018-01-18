Boardman Schools consider levy to generate $4.9 million annually

Boardman schools could be turning to tax payers for more money.

Wednesday evening, the school board unanimously approved the first of two readings needed to put a 5.8 mill levy on the May ballot that, if passed, would generate $4.9 million each year for ten years.

The cost to a $100-thousand homeowner would be less than $17 per month.

The consideration comes after district official say state funding continues to work against Boardman. According to district officials, the district is shorted about $3.8 million a year because funding to other districts, who are losing money quickly, is prioritized first.

"We are considered a property rich district because of all the commercial property we have in the area, however we all know we are an average income community to no fault of our own," said District Treasurer Nicholas Ciarniello.

Superintendent Tim Saxton said the tipping point for the levy came when St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boardman was reclassified to a non-profit -- taking about one million this year from the district. The district is now facing a $3.4 million deficit for the year.

"We're not running a threat campaign, but obviously if it doesn't pass there are only so many tools a district can do. We have to take a look at how we use staff, so that means larger class sizes, we have to take a look at things like athletics, we have to take a look at things like transportation. Obviously we're going to have to make a major impact on how we do things at Boardman," said Saxton.

Saxton said the district is already looking to "right size" through attrition. He said 10-12 positions will be retiring soon.

The school board will vote for a second and final time on Monday.

