Cold AM Chilly PM

After another frigid start, we'll start to feel a tad better this afternoon with highs near 30 degrees. Today's sunshine will be wall to wall with breezy winds near 15 mph. Friday will bring more beautiful sunshine with highs reaching the mid 30s! The thaw continues through the weekend with highs in the 40s both Saturday & Sunday.

Drizzle and light rain showers Sunday will be kick off the rainy days before steadier showers are likely Monday. Temperatures will be quite mild Monday but colder air returns Tuesday & Wednesday with some possible snow showers Tuesday afternoon.