Lisbon's Steel Trolley Diner closed for health violations

Lisbon's iconic Steel Trolley Diner is closed until owners correct health code violations issued by the Columbiana County Board of Health.

The health board has suspended restaurant's food license after issuing citations for 27 violations, some of which Health Commissioner Wesley Vins describes as “reoccurring”.

Nine of the violations have been marked “critical” including “mouse droppings throughout and two dead mice in the basement” as well as insects in the window. The inspection report says the mouse and insect issues are repeat violations.

Other critical violations include foods that were not marked for freshness dates or foods that had expired.

The inspector also observed utensils stored in a rusted metal tray as well as equipment and surfaces that needed to be cleaned.

Vins said some of the cleanliness issues relate to surfaces such as wood, which is porous and cannot be cleaned properly such as a stainless steel surface.

Diner owner Ryan Hillman has fifteen days in which to appeal the health board's suspension of their license if he chooses to do so.

Otherwise, says Vins, they can continue working with inspectors and contact the board when they are in compliance and ready to open again.