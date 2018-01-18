Northeast Ohio not on list of possible Amazon headquarters

Despite proposals from two Northeast Ohio cities, Amazon will not be building their second headquarters in our area.

Youngstown previously tossed their own hat into the ring, and then showed support for a facility in Cleveland.

However, in a newly released list of possibilities, Amazon has announced the 20 finalists for the location of their HQ2 facilities. Both Pittsburgh and Columbus are still in the running.

Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon, not a satellite office. The company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow this second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. In addition to Amazon's direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.

According to the release, Amazon plans to work with each of the candidate locations in the coming months to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company's hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community. Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018.

More than 200 cities from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico submitted proposals to become the new site.

The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber submitted Enterprise Park at Eastwood, a 104-acre piece of undeveloped property between Niles and Howland, north of the Eastwood Mall Complex, as a possibility.

The full list of 20 cities still included as a possibility include:

- Atlanta, GA

- Austin, TX

- Boston, MA

- Chicago, IL

- Columbus, OH

- Dallas, TX

- Denver, CO

- Indianapolis, IN

- Los Angeles, CA

- Miami, FL

- Montgomery County, MD

- Nashville, TN

- Newark, NJ

- New York City, NY

- Northern Virginia, VA

- Philadelphia, PA

- Pittsburgh, PA

- Raleigh, NC

- Toronto, ON

- Washington D.C.