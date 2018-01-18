Veteran Salem police officer passes away at age 54

“We lost a friend.” That was the reaction of Salem Police Chief J.T. Panezott to the news that veteran police officer Charles Shafer had suddenly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54.

Lieutenant Shafer left the police station at 6 am Wednesday and fell ill at home during the day according to Chief Panezott.

He was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center where he died just after 4 pm.

The cause of Lt. Shafer's death is not known, according to Panezott.

The 27-year veteran of the Salem Police Department was hired in 1991, was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2007 and to lieutenant in 2009.

Lt. Shaffer leaves behind a wife, three children, and a stepdaughter.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. As of this writing, those arrangements are still pending.