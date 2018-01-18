White nationalist might speak on Kent shooting anniversary

By JOHN SEEWER

The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.

A university spokesman confirmed Thursday that organizer Cameron Padgett wants to rent space at Kent State's Student Multicultural Center on May 4.

That's the date nearly 48 years ago when national guardsmen fired into a crowd protesting the Vietnam war and killed four students.

Kent State is reviewing the request.

Spencer is a leading figure in the white nationalist movement. Several other schools have rejected his requests to speak on campus.

His campus tour organizer already is suing the University of Cincinnati's president because he says the school won't rent space for Spencer to speak unless a security fee is paid.

