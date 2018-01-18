Police: Out-of-towners had list of pharmacies, counterfeit prescriptions

Two women are facing charges after they were arrested in Niles over the weekend for allegedly trying to fill counterfeit prescriptions at local pharmacies.

Police say 21-year-old Alexandria Delgado, of Hammond Indiana, and 23-year-old Betty Woodlock, of Chicago, Illinois, were arrested Sunday night, after a call from the Giant Eagle Pharmacy.

According to police, Giant Eagle in Niles called police after a Delgado went into the store, attempting to fill a prescription. The pharmacy reportedly told police that they believed the prescription was a fake, due to information that had been issued in a bulletin from the corporate office.

Officers arrived at the store and waited for Delgado to return to pick up the prescriptions.

The report says that police saw Delgado attempt to purchase cough syrup containing codeine and an antibiotic. Officers say at that point, they placed her under arrest.

Outside of the store, police say Woodlock was sitting in a running car and watched Delgado get put into a police cruiser.

When Woodlock notice officers she allegedly drove off hurriedly. Police say they followed the car, which had Arkansas license plates, and pulled her over in the Family Video lot on N. Main St.

According to the report, when an officer approached the car, Woodlock said she didn't have a license with her. Officers say they noticed Woodlock stick her hands down the front of her pants, but when she stepped out of the vehicle, a baggie of suspected marijuana fell to the ground.

Police say an open bottle of cough syrup was lying on the floorboards, and cough syrup had been splattered all over the interior of the car.

The report says that officers found several bottles of cough syrup with codeine in the car, along with prescriptions for cough syrup and antibiotics made out to different patients bearing the forged signature of a doctor, claiming to be "Dr. Gregory Zinni", and a list of local pharmacies written on hotel stationery.

Authorities say Woodlock told police that Delgado hired her to drive so that she "could do a job", and that she had dumped the evidence all over the rental vehicle because she was scared of the police.

Delgado and Woodlock are each facing one count of deception to obtain a dangerous drug. Woodlock also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

Niles police say they were in contact with state officials, and police from Chicago.

It's unknown at this time if the pair could face further charges.