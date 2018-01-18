Brazilians caught with skimmers in Hubbard facing federal indictment

Two Brazilian men are now facing federal charges, after being indicted on conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, use of counterfeit credit cards and possession of counterfeit credit cards.

27-year-old Felipe Pena and 26-year-old Antonio Oliveira Neto were arrested in November after an alert teller at the Cortland Bank branch in Hubbard helped police and the FBI track down two men.

At that time officials said they believed the pair was responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from bank accounts with the help of ATM skimmers.

Investigators got their first lead on the suspects on November 14th when the drive-through teller at the West Liberty Street Cortland Bank noticed that her video display from the bank's ATM camera was blacked out.

The teller knew that two days before someone covered the lens of the bank's ATM camera while making illegal withdrawals using cloned bank cards.

Using her cell phone camera, the teller snapped a picture of two men in a car that had pulled up to the ATM.

Police spotted the car at a gas station about two miles away and arrested Pena and Oliveira Neto.

A search of a storage unit rented by the two men in Cleveland turned up skimming devices, which are used to steal credit and debit card information from unsuspecting people using ATMs or other electronic readers.

Authorities also found 280 gift cards, blank credit cards, bank debit cards, as well as $139,000 divided into $5,000 stacks held together with multi-colored rubber bands.

An earlier inspection of one of the suspect's cell phone uncovered photographs of Pena at a hotel organizing money into piles and securing them with multi-colored rubber bands.

Investigators also say the phone contained videos of people taken money from ATM's and covering the ATM cameras with duct tape.

The phone also contained pictures of Western Union receipts of money that had been wired to Brazil.

Cortland Bank reported that the money illegally withdrawn from their ATM came from PNC accounts in Cincinnati.

According to an FBI affidavit, PNC bank told the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office that the estimated loss connected to a recent incident of ATM skimmer fraud was $180,000 from more than 140 accounts.

"These defendants stole personal information from people and then used it to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars through counterfeit bank and credit cards," U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony said: "Individuals engaged in typical day to day credit and debit card transactions, unfortunately, became financial victims to these fraudsters. Financial fraud is a significant, damaging crime that can occur without your knowledge. The FBI would like to remind people to review their credit card and bank statements on a regular basis and report any suspicious activity to the respective financial institution. The FBI will continue to investigate and hold financial scammers, such as these, responsible for their actions."