Community donations help to save rescued puppy

The Valley once again stepped up to help save the life of an animal rescued from a deplorable home.

After a push to raise money for a surgery to fix a hole in a rescued puppy's heart, officials say he is doing well and recovering.

In November, humane agents from Animal Charity of Ohio rescued a small mixed breed puppy and his thirteen siblings from a home in which they said the conditions were troubling.

That puppy was named Tahoe, and the others were all named after Chevrolet vehicles, acknowledging the Valley's connection to General Motors.

Shortly after they were rescued, a veterinarian noticed that Tahoe had a very bad heart murmur that is getting worse and causing one side of his heart to work harder than the other.

According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, without the operation, it was almost certain that Tahoe would not make it to two years of age.

Animal Charity now says that surgeons were able to repair the large hole in Tahoe's heart- he will be monitored for the next 24 hours and then will make his way back to Youngstown.

The community was able to raise thousands of dollars to help with the cost of the surgery.