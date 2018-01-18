Lowellville man indicted for standoff, kidnapping 8-month-old

A Lowellville man is facing new charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday, following a December standoff involving an infant.

25-year-old Brandon Jones has now been indicted on two charges each for burglary, kidnapping, and abduction. He also faces a charge of criminal endangering and intimidation of a witness.

Jones was arrested after leading police on a chase and standoff after taking a woman's baby.

Police were called to Hawthorne Street in Youngstown on December 1st in response to a possible shooting.

A woman called police after she noticed her front door was open and she heard a loud noise she thought was a gunshot.

The 911 caller told police that her niece, was walking home from a nearby Dollar General when she noticed Jones walking toward her car with a chair.

According to the report, Jones hit her driver's side window with the chair, causing the window to break. The woman told police Jones opened the door and pushed her into the passenger's seat. Her 4-year-old daughter was able to get out of the car, but her eight-month-old baby remained in the back seat.

Jones drove the car to his McGuffey Road residence with the mother and infant inside. When they arrived, Jones allegedly grabbed the baby and told the passenger that if she called the police and they came to his house, he was going to kill her.

After over an hour of negotiating, the infant was brought out of the house and given back to its mother. Paramedics looked over the baby and said there seemed to be no apparent injuries.

Police went inside looking for Jones but he escaped. He was captured later by the U.S. Marshals.

Officials say the two burglary charges stem from earlier incidents where Jones allegedly entered an apartment at the Compass West Apartments without permission.

Jones' next court date has not yet been set.