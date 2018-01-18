Hoerig family: All we wanted from the start was justice.

It took a lot of work by local and federal officials over the past eleven years to bring Claudia Hoerig back to Trumbull county. She fled to her former home in Brazil following the murder of her husband, Air Force Major Karl Hoerig in March of 2007. After a long and involved legal battle she was returned to the U.S to face a charge of aggravated murder

Karl Hoerig's brother Paul was sitting at home Wednesday night when prosecutor Dennis Watkins called with the news he's been waiting eleven years to hear.



"He just called me out of the blue and told me, and I was completely shocked and then extremely happy and relieved," said Paul.

If convicted, Hoerig would not face the death penalty, and Paul says that is not an issue for the family.



"We expect the process to proceed according to the Ohio Revised Code. We support Dennis Watkins, so whatever he believes is right the family's going to support," Paul said.



Also reacting to the news was Larry Diemand, a long time friend of Karl Hoerig, they flew numerous missions together in the Air Force Reserves. Diemand helped to create the Justice for Karl Hoerig facebook page.



"We did it just to bring attention to it and show support for the family and friends of Karl and it;s kept everybody informed," said Diemand.



According to Diemand the facebook page exploded with the news of Claudia Hoerig's return to the U.S.



While Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says there is a lot of credit to go around in this case Diemand commended Watkins for his perseverance. Especially his refusal to a trial held in Brazil.



"But that's what they wanted to do, to have it in Brazil and he said absolutely not," Diemand said.



A baseball cap that Diemand says he has worn over the years, displays a map of Brazil and the word justice. It's also a decal on Hoerig family cars.



"And that's what we wanted, that's all we were after from the start just justice for my brother," Paul Hoerig said.

Claudia Hoerig is held in the Trumbull county jail and is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning in Common Pleas court.