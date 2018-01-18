Al Adi spreads message of hope as Rep. Tim Ryan announces legislation that could stay his deportation

Al Adi, the Youngstown business owner who was taken into custody on Tuesday by ICE had a message for the community on Thursday.

"Hello everybody, I am in good spirits."

Adi says he is staying positive despite being in the Geauga County Jail and set to be deported.

"My spirits are as high as they can be. I am on a hunger strike and I am not eating or drinking until they get me out of here. I do not belong in this jail, I belong outside with my family, I love you all."

The same day Adi was spreading that message, a valley Congressman is confident Adi will not be deported and will be let out of jail soon.

Representative Tim Ryan announced on Thursday evening that a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee passed a bill that will ask the Department of Homeland Security to review Adi's immigration case.

Officials do not know how fast this process may be, but Ryan says they are asking for immediate release from jail in the next coming hours and day.

Ryan says he hopes the department will report back and get Adi a day in court, where his case can be reviewed and where he will get the chance to state his case.

"I feel little relief, it's been a heartbreaking couple of days. The whole thing has bothered me for weeks. I'm just cautiously optimistic," said Ryan.

Ryan told 21 News that Adi's lawyer visited him in jail. His lawyer says Adi is in good spirits and is doing well.

According to Ryan, republican and democrat members of the committee have been working to get Adi the chance to defend himself.

"The committee is hoping for a 6 month stay. This will give enough time for Homeland Security to investigate and make a case to the committee. The committee then makes a decision," said Ryan.

Ryan says the evaluation and final decision will be made by Homeland Security.

The idea of a deeper investigation is to make sure his ex-wife was legitimate in saying it was not a sham marriage, according to Ryan. He says the case needs to go through the proper channel where this woman can be heard.

"My understanding is that his ex-wife has an affidavit she signed, that hasn't been thoroughly reviewed. Hopefully we push for a further review and hopefully that comes out the way we want it to," said Ryan.