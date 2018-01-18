Champion Police looking for a van after suspicious activity

Champion Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking home from school on Tuesday when a suspicious van slowed down and pulled up next to her.

According to reports, the young girl was walking on Mahoning Avenue coming home from Champion High School when a van passed her, turned around and pulled up next to her.

The girl reported to police the white male in a van pulled up about 3 inches away from her and rolled his window down.

Officials say the girl started running when a neighbor saw the van and the girl running.

The neighbor reported that she went outside and asked the girl if she was OK, then waited outside until the police and the girl's mother arrived.

Champion Police do not have a suspect in custody. Authorities are investigating.