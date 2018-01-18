Kent State Trumbull, ranked 11th safest campus in the nation

Innocent until proven guilty. Claudia Hoerig, now booked into the Trumbull County Jail, is one prosecutors and local law makers have been fighting more than a decade to see.More >>
Innocent until proven guilty. Claudia Hoerig, now booked into the Trumbull County Jail, is one prosecutors and local law makers have been fighting more than a decade to see.More >>
There is some closure from the news that Claudia Hoerig has been returned to Trumbull County, not only for the family but the police officers who have been investigating the case since the beginning. 21 News spoke with one of those officers --Ron Lane. Lane is a retired Newton Falls Police executive sergeant who found Karl Hoerig killed in his home.More >>
There is some closure from the news that Claudia Hoerig has been returned to Trumbull County, not only for the family but the police officers who have been investigating the case since the beginning. 21 News spoke with one of those officers --Ron Lane. Lane is a retired Newton Falls Police executive sergeant who found Karl Hoerig killed in his home.More >>
In his first message from behind bars, the Youngstown business owner tells people he is staying positive.More >>
In his first message from behind bars, the Youngstown business owner tells people he is staying positive.More >>
"Build a better Boardman" is the theme of a new comprehensive plan to improve the township.More >>
"Build a better Boardman" is the theme of a new comprehensive plan to improve the township.More >>
Jefferson Pre K-8 will be closed Friday January 19, after a water main break on Tod Avenue.More >>
Jefferson Pre K-8 will be closed Friday January 19, after a water main break on Tod Avenue.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
A 67-year-old grandmother has been charged with child endangering after she left a child in a running car that a man then drove off with.More >>
A 67-year-old grandmother has been charged with child endangering after she left a child in a running car that a man then drove off with.More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>