Kent State Trumbull, ranked 11th safest campus in the nation

After reviewing 2017 statistics, Kent State Trumbull has been ranked 11th on the list of safest campuses in the nation.

The FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting and the National Center for Education Statistics ranks Kent State Trumbull the safest in the state and the 11th safest in the country.

Officials say only one physical altercation was reported in 2017.

A total of 26 reports were made last year. A majority of those were either a medical emergency or fender bender in the parking lot, according to Gary Bateman, Security & Safety Manager.

"Because of job changes, we were down a few security officers for the better part of the year. However our campus is like a huge family and our faculty and staff look out for students and help us maintain a high level of security," said Bateman.

Below is a 2017 list of what safety officers were called to campus for:

Assault (1)

Disorderly conduct (2)

Injury (1)

Medical emergency (7)

Mental health concern (3)

Miscellaneous (contraband) (1)

Reckless operation (1)

Theft (3)

Vandalism (1)

Vehicle crash (5)

Vehicle damage (1)

Total (26)