US marshal in Harrisburg dies of gunshot wound to chest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -

A county coroner says a U.S. marshal who was shot while serving a warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say 45-year-old Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed early Thursday when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside a Harrisburg home.

The coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

Authorities say police were on the first floor handcuffing the woman they were seeking to arrest when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor. Sturgis was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again shooting at police.

Another member of the fugitive task force also was hit by gunfire, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

