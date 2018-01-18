US marshal in Harrisburg dies of gunshot wound to chest

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

One of the former stars of the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show is expected to plead guilty to cheating on his taxes.

Southerners are waiting for a thaw that would end days of icy roads, snow, broken pipes and numbing cold.

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.

Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.

A county coroner says a U.S. marshal who was shot while serving a warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say 45-year-old Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed early Thursday when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside a Harrisburg home.

The coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

Authorities say police were on the first floor handcuffing the woman they were seeking to arrest when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor. Sturgis was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again shooting at police.

Another member of the fugitive task force also was hit by gunfire, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

