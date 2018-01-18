US marshal in Harrisburg dies of gunshot wound to chest

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidency
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honor
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation
Innocent until proven guilty. Claudia Hoerig, now booked into the Trumbull County Jail, is one prosecutors and local law makers have been fighting more than a decade to see.
There is some closure from the news that Claudia Hoerig has been returned to Trumbull County, not only for the family but the police officers who have been investigating the case since the beginning. 21 News spoke with one of those officers --Ron Lane. Lane is a retired Newton Falls Police executive sergeant who found Karl Hoerig killed in his home.
In his first message from behind bars, the Youngstown business owner tells people he is staying positive.
"Build a better Boardman" is the theme of a new comprehensive plan to improve the township.
Jefferson Pre K-8 will be closed Friday January 19, after a water main break on Tod Avenue.
