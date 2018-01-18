Jefferson Pre K-8 in Warren closed Friday due to water main brea - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jefferson Pre K-8 in Warren closed Friday due to water main break

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Jefferson Pre K-8 will be closed Friday January 19, after a water main break on Tod Avenue.

Trumbull Dispatch says crews will not be out to fix the break until Friday.

Warren City Superintendent says this is the only building in the district that is closed. Staff is to report to the school.

Classes will resume as usual on Monday.

