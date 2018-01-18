Valley healthcare providers announce Health and Wellness Expo

ONE Health Ohio is joining Mercy Health, Southwoods Health and Steward Health Care as a partner in the Valley's first Health & Wellness Expo.

The expo is set to be held March 3rd and 4th at the Covelli Centre in Downtown, Youngstown.

Officials say the goal of this event is to educate the community about the quality of local health care and the availability of services in the Youngstown-Warren area.

"As our organization has committed to providing the best possible health care to our fellow citizens for the past 32 years, regardless of income or social status, we are thrilled to help sponsor and participate in the first Valley-wide Health and Wellness Expo," said executive director and CEO at ONE Health Ohio, Dr. Ronald Dwinnells. "This event will help improve self-awareness of proper health care habits so we can learn to live longer, healthier and more prosperous lives. For without good health, we have nothing."

The Chamber has announced the Health & Wellness Expo's Silver, Bronze and special sponsors.

Silver sponsors: Briarfield Healthcare Centers, Continuing Healthcare Solutions, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Services, Windsor House, Inc. and Woodlands

Bronze sponsors: Anthem, Assured Partners Consulting, Boardman Medical Supply, Fresenius Medical Care, Hearing Innovations, Huntington Bank, Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic, Northeast Ohio Gastroenterology, Ohio Living/Park Vista and Roth, Blair, Roberts, Strasfeld & Lodge, LPA

Akron Children's Hospital is the Main Stage Sponsor of the expo and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers are sponsoring the Kids Zone.