Youngstown businessman being released from ICE custody

The family of a Youngstown businessman is on their way to greet him after it was announced that he will be released from custody.

During a phone conversation with WFMJ Today, the family of Amer Al Adi Othman tells 21 News that they have received word that Al would be getting out of the Geauga County Jail, sometime during Friday.

The family says they were told late Thursday night that Al would be released first thing this morning.

The House Judiciary Committee voted that Adi should have a 6-month stay of deportation, in order to give officials time to examine his case.

Al, a longtime Youngstown business owner was taken into custody earlier this week during what was expected to be a regularly scheduled check in with immigration officials.

Adi was just 19-years-old when he moved to the United States from Jordan. In 1979 he married his first wife and settled down in San Diego after receiving his green card

After their divorce, Adi moved to Youngstown where he then met his second wife.

After spending several years out of the country with his wife, Adi had his green card confiscated upon returning.

Adi's citizenship was then denied because of "a claim that the marriage from 1979 was fraudulent.

Congressman Tim Ryan worked trying to push a private bill for years to keep Adi off the deportation list.

After working with Adi's lawyers and the House Judiciary Committee, they were able to grant Al Adi a stay.

