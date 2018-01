Today is another sun-filled day with "comfortable" temperatures that are more January-like.

We'll leave the harsh subzero wind chills for days in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds before clouds quickly increase and light rain/drizzle is here Sunday.

Monday will be mild and windy with rain likely. Cold air returns behind a cold front Tuesday with snow showers likely in the afternoon and sunshine back by the mid-week!