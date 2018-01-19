Beaver Twp. homeowner finds home on real estate website, reports possible scam

Beaver Township police are investigating how several homes came to be listed on a real estate website, when in fact they are not for sale.

According to a police report, a homeowner who lives on South Avenue went to the police station last week to report that he believed there was some type of scam involving his home.

The police report states that the homeowner found his house listed on a real estate website as being in repossession.

Police said the owner told them that he contacted his bank, who allegedly told them that they knew nothing about the site, but did say that his mortgage was not in repossession.

The homeowner also reportedly told officers that he saw several of his neighbors' homes on the site as well. He allegedly told officers that he knows one of the neighbors owns the deed to his home and has no debtors, meaning it would be impossible for his home to be in foreclosure.

The report says that the homeowner said that some of the neighbors have recently sold portions of their property to the Ohio Department of Transportation for a road widening project. The reportee said that he wasn't sure but thought that all of the homes listed on the site had portions of the property sold to the State.

Officers say they searched the website, www.homes.com, where the homeowner alleged that the houses were posted.

Police say they found the listings of the homes and contacted customer service for the site.

The report says that customer services representatives for Homes.com told police that they do not handle foreclosed homes or commercial property- however, another company reportedly dealt with repossessions.

Police say that third party was contacted. According to police, the company customer service representatives told them that they purchase real estate listings from other companies and then display them.

The representative reportedly told officers that they would remove the homeowner's listing and work to find out where the property listings came from.

However, the police report says that additional homes couldn't be removed from the listings without their addresses.

Beaver Twp. police say they were working to contact any additional homeowners in that area who may have had their home incorrectly displayed on the real estate website.