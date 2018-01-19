Beaver Twp. homeowner finds home on real estate website, reports possible scam

A 64-year-old Champion man has been found guilty on several charges after investigators say he broke his grandson's arm.More >>
A 64-year-old Champion man has been found guilty on several charges after investigators say he broke his grandson's arm.More >>
However, just a few hours later, the family of Al Adi would receive another blow- information from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials saying that Al Adi will not be released from custody today.More >>
However, just a few hours later, the family of Al Adi would receive another blow- information from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials saying that Al Adi will not be released from custody today.More >>
59-year-old Claudia Hoerig appeared in court for the first time to answer to one charge of aggravated murder in connection to the 2007 death of her husband Major Karl Hoerig.More >>
59-year-old Claudia Hoerig appeared in court for the first time to answer to one charge of aggravated murder in connection to the 2007 death of her husband Major Karl Hoerig.More >>
Beaver Township police are investigating how several homes came to be listed on a real estate website, when in fact they are not for sale.More >>
Beaver Township police are investigating how several homes came to be listed on a real estate website, when in fact they are not for sale.More >>
The family of a Youngstown businessman is on their way to greet him after it was announced that he will be released from custody.More >>
The family of a Youngstown businessman is on their way to greet him after it was announced that he will be released from custody.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
A 67-year-old grandmother has been charged with child endangering after she left a child in a running car that a man then drove off with.More >>
A 67-year-old grandmother has been charged with child endangering after she left a child in a running car that a man then drove off with.More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>