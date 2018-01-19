Family: Al Adi will not be released from ICE custody

"It's been really wild, going from one high to the next."

Those were the words shared exclusively with WFMJ Today anchors Mike Case and Christa Lamendola by the family of Amer Al Adi Othman as they prepared to see him released from custody Friday morning.

However, just a few hours later, the family would receive another blow- information from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials saying that Al Adi will not be released from custody today.

Instead, Fidaa Musleh, Adi's wife, tells 21 News that they were told late Friday morning that Al is instead being transferred to another facility. But so far, she says officials haven't told her where he's being moved to or why.

The family told WFMJ Today that Al was hospitalized earlier this week, as a result of complications from his hunger strike.

The family said they were told that Adi would be released after the House Judiciary Committee approved a measure granting Adi a six-month stay in which officials could examine his case.

Al, a longtime Youngstown business owner was taken into custody earlier this week during what was expected to be a regularly scheduled check in with immigration officials.

Adi was just 19-years-old when he moved to the United States from Jordan. In 1979 he married his first wife and settled down in San Diego after receiving his green card

After their divorce, Adi moved to Youngstown where he then met his second wife.

After spending several years out of the country with his wife, Adi had his green card confiscated upon returning.

Adi's citizenship was then denied because of "a claim that the marriage from 1979 was fraudulent.

Congressman Tim Ryan worked trying to push a private bill for years to keep Adi off the deportation list.

After working with Adi's lawyers and the House Judiciary Committee, they were able to grant Al Adi a stay.

