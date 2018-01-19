Trumbull County grandfather convicted of breaking child's arm - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County grandfather convicted of breaking child's arm

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A 64-year-old Champion man has been found guilty on several charges after investigators say he broke his grandson's arm. 

A Trumbull County Jury found Michael Tenney guilty of two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault, after hearing several days of testimony, including four doctors and three nurses, as well as the boy himself.

Authorities accuse Tenney of bruising and fracturing his grandson's arm.

The boy was taken to the hospital on January 15 of last year.

Nurses said the injury was so severe the child needed surgery.

The child told police Tenney had pulled his arm twice because he thought the victim hit his little brother.

Reports say the child told everyone in the ER that he had accidentally fallen off the couch.

The five-year-old was then transferred to Akron Children's Hospital.

Tenney is expected to be sentenced at a later date. 

