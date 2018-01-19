St. Christine's closed due to crack in roof's membrane

St. Christine's School has been closed the week of the 15th after a crack appeared in the membrane of their roof earlier in the week.

The quick freeze and thaw caused the membrane inside the roof to crack. When the snow melted, the water then made its way into the school.

Due to the flooding, the asbestos that was in the rooms became loose.

Contractors have been working throughout the week and will continue working over the weekend to remove all of the asbestos.

Rair said an air quality test will be conducted before the students return to St. Christine's to make sure the environment is safe.