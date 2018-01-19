Newton Twp man could face assault charges after deputies exposed to drugs

A Newton Township man is likely to face charges after the deputies who responded to help him were exposed to drugs.

47-year-old Martin Higinbothom is in the Trumbull County Jail, booked on three charges of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to the Trumbull County Sheriff's office, deputies were called out to the Blue Water Manor Trailer Park on Kings Drive S.W. just after 6 p.m. Thursday for reports of a possible medical issue.

Deputies say that when they arrived on scene they discovered Higinbothom unresponsive. He was reportedly treated with Narcan, an opiate overdose reversal drug, and began to respond.

The Sheriff's Office says that when he woke, Higinbothom became combative, flipping over a table.

Officials say a powdery substance was on the table and flew into the air when the table flipped over.

That's when authorities believe Sergeant Bob Ross, Deputy Denis Garito, and Deputy Brian Galida were exposed to the drugs.

The Sheriff's Office says Higinbothom was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Shortly after the deputies reported that they began to feel "funny".

Deputies said that the substance has been sent to be tested. Original dispatch calls suggest that it may be fentanyl.

All three were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital to be examined and were released a short time later.

The deputies are said to be fine.

Higinbothom is still currently in the Trumbull County Jail, officials say charges are expected to be filed soon. He also faces charges on several warrants from other counties, according to the Sheriff's Office.