eBay partnering with Warren, Akron

eBay announced it is partnering with the cities of Akron and Warren to kickstart a new program focused on bringing back brick and mortar businesses.

The program, "Retail Revival," is the first of its kind.

It is a 12-month partnership between the cities and eBay to help local businesses and communities expand their market by leveraging eBay's global reach.

eBay will select between 20 and 40 businesses to participate in the program for 2018. The chosen businesses will receive support and resources to help them sell on eBay's platform.

The support includes eBay selling basics, a complimentary eBay store subscription and an eBay selling starter kit.

Warren and Akron businesses interested in the program can apply by filling out a submission form by February 9.

Warren Mayor William Franklin said the two communities were chosen because of the energy the local businesspeople expressed to eBay representatives.

"eBay said ... we were the kind of communities they wanted to touch," Franklin said. "We just made the best case for our communities. We sort of rose to the top. It's gratifying to partner with a 60 billion dollar company. Throughout a global search, they only chose our areas."

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said the city is thrilled to be the pilot community for the "Retail Revival" program.

"The long-term health of our local economy will depend on the strength of our entrepreneurs and small, scalable businesses,” Mayor Horrigan said. “[This] will enable us to continue to invest in our neighborhood businesses and build on Akron’s storied history of innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting our traditional retail businesses with new opportunities to thrive and expand through e-commerce.”

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan released a statement saying he's proud Warren was the first area to be chosen for this program.

"We have the perfect opportunity right now to help rebuild and rejuvenate communities that have been struggling with the loss of manufacturing by connecting them with tech companies traditionally located on the coasts," Ryan said. "I applaud eBay for recognizing this reality and committing to investing in communities like Akron and Warren."