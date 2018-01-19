Crystal meth, marijuana found during Howland Twp. drug raid - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crystal meth, marijuana found during Howland Twp. drug raid

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Three men are in Trumbull County Jail after a drug raid uncovered several types of drugs at a Howland Township home on Friday. 

Agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and ATF Federal Agents executed a search warrant on a known drug dealer located on Orchard Ave. 

Agents found suspected crystal meth, marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms, a loaded handgun and a homemade projectile firing device along with drug paraphernalia and scales. 

Joshua Totherow, Steven Doan and Brandon Binion were found inside and booked into jail for active warrants unrelated to the investigation. 

The search was a joint effort between the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office, ATF, Howland Police Department, Weathersfield Police department and others in the TAG task force. 

