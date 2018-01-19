Canfield physician jailed for tax crimes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield physician jailed for tax crimes

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
CANFIELD, Ohio -

A Canfield physician was sentenced to six months in jail after failing to pay taxes. 

Nicholas Garritano, 55, is also ordered to pay $105, 673 after not paying Social Security, Medicare and employment taxes collected from his employees, according to U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman. 

"[Garritano] took out the taxes from his employees but kept the money for himself," Herdman said. 

From 2009 through 2012, Garritano was the president and sole shareholder of Dr. N.M. Garritano, Inc. in Canfield. 

Garritano was the one responsible for the company's financial operations. 

According to the press release from the U.S. Attorney's office, Garritano withheld employment taxes and then failed to pay the IRS the full amount of what he withheld.

