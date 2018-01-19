Mild Weekend, But With Some Rain Drops

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The stretch of sunny weather that ended the work week will continue into the first part of Saturday. We expect clouds to increase Saturday afternoon and evening, but not before temperatures rise to around 8 degrees warmer-than-average.

A bit of rain or drizzle is in the forecast for late Saturday night and Sunday. The chance for a few raindrops will continue Sunday night and early Monday. Monday afternoon looks windy and balmy with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. Showers will return ahead of a cold front Monday night.

A colder day is on the way Tuesday but the colder air will not be around for long.