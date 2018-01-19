ICE reviewing stay request for Al Adi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ICE reviewing stay request for Al Adi

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has received a committee notification from the Chair of the Judiciary Committee requesting a stay for Amer "Al" Adi Ofman. 

A spokesperson for Congressman Tim Ryan said the notification is currently under review, but he does not know the timeline for the review process. 

Adi is being held at the Northeast Ohio Corrections Center in Youngstown. 

